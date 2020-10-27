On the occasion of Dusshera, Bollywood’s bubbly and gorgeous actor Jacqueline Fernandez has done something beyond imagination that everyone on the internet is praising her. She has gifted one of her staff members a brand new car. Yes, you read that right! The actor was seen dressed in a traffic police uniform while gifting the keys of the car to her staff. She also performed puja with her staff. The video of her and the staff is doing rounds on in the internet. It shows the staff asked her to step back as he breaks a coconut on the road, infront of the new car. Also Read - Hina Khan Oozes Elegance in Lavender And Mint Green Salwar Kameez, See PICS

This is not the first time Jacqueline Fernandez has gifted a car, earlier it was her makeup artist who received a four-wheeler. A source close to the Drive actor said, "On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Jacqueline surprised a member of her staff who has been with her since she made her debut in Bollywood, she gifted the member a car but didn't know when it would've delivered hence Jacqueline can be seen donning the uniform of a traffic police inspector because she was on the sets of her film. Previously, Jacqueline had also gifted a car to her makeup artist and is known for being very kind-hearted and loving towards everyone in life."

Watch the video here:



On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s forthcoming directorial titled Cirkus slong with Ranveer Singh.