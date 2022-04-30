Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets worth Rs 7.27 crores has been seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, April 30 as her name has again circulated into the Rs 200-crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. ANI has reported, “ED has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, in a money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The attached property is a fixed deposit.” There is an allegation that Sukesh had gifted Jacqueline things worth Rs 5 crore.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Court Sends Prime Accused To 8-Day Police Custody, 4 Others To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crores of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, in a money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The attached property is a fixed deposit: Sources (File pic) pic.twitter.com/mQEZ8rkkju — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022



The case against Chandrasekhar was registered following a complaint by Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh, who accused Chandrasekhar of taking the money from her after promising her that he would arrange for her husband’s release. Also Read - Amway India News: Everything You Need To Know About Company's Pyramid Scam

Jacqueline Fernandez’s name popped up with regard to the ED’s earlier allegation that the actor had unearthed monetary transactions with Sukesh. Also Read - ED Attaches Amway India's Assets Worth Rs 757 Crore In Money Laundering Case