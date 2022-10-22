New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim bail plea of actor Jacqueline Fernandez till November 10 in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez attended the hearing in the Patiala House Court in Delhi in the extortion case. She had earlier moved a regular bail application before the court.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned Again by Delhi Police in Rs 200-Crore Scam Linked to Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet in which Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused. Jacqueline and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline Fernandez were attached by the ED. The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses.

The extortion case

In February, the ED filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who introduced him to Bollywood actresses. It has been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky Irani used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In December last year, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. Later on in February, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet against Irani. Sukesh has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. A few had refused to take the gifts from him.