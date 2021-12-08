Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Wednesday. The actor was summoned by the agency in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who was rumoured to be dating Jacqueline for some time. The actor arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning holding a document.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez to Face 50 Questions by ED After Her Photos With Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar go Viral: Reports

She was summoned after being detained at the Mumbai airport by the immigration authorities following a lookout circular that the ED had issued against her in the case. The actor was reportedly flying to Dubai. As mentioned in a report published by ETimes, Sukesh’s lawyer had claimed that the conman had dated Jacqueline in the past and had also sent her expensive gifts. It was also reported that the ED has found out about him transferring the ‘proceedings of crime’ to Jacqueline and her siblings. The actor’s team has, however, denied all the claims. In an official statement released in August, Jacqueline’s team denied the actor being romantically linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned by ED in Rs 200 cr Extortion Case After Viral Picture With Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Delhi in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar pic.twitter.com/LNd6v5qs2y — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

The claims were questioned again when fresh pictures of Jacqueline and the conman surfaced online last week. In the picture that was actually a mirror selfie, the actor could be seen kissing Chandrasekhar on the cheeks. The actor has been questioned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate in the past in the same case.

Earlier, Sukesh’s lawyer Anant Malik had claimed that Jacqueline was in a relationship with the conman while the actor refused all such reports. It is also believed that the actor was duped by Sukesh, a fraud who sent expensive gifts and private jets for Jaqueline. Many reports suggested that he had met the actor about four times in Chennai and used to arrange private jets for these trips. Sukesh is married to actor Leena Maria Paul and she, too, has been named in the same Rs 200 crore extortion case involving her husband.