Jacqueline Fernandez latest: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani were interrogated on Wednesday in a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore related to thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police posed more than 100 questions in 8 hours of interrogation. According to sources, separate statements of Jacqueline and Pinky Irani were recorded earlier. After that, both were interrogated by being made to sit face to face. Many answers of Jacqueline and Pinky did not match. Jacqueline could not even answer many questions properly.

The actress reached the Delhi Police office at 11 am. The Delhi Police had earlier summoned Jacqueline twice, on 29 August and 12 September, but she could not make it. After this, the date of 14 September was given. It was through Pinky Irani that came in contact with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The investigating agency has summoned actress Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani on Thursday.

According to reports, Jacqueline and Pinky were also interrogated by made to sit face to face. Earlier, in this case, Delhi Police has interrogated Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi for 6 hours. EOW and ED are investigating this matter.

Special Commissioner and Joint Commissioner questioned Jacqueline Fernandez

According to reports, Delhi Police questioned Jacqueline about her relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Asked Jacqueline why she got expensive gifts, how many times she met Sukesh, and for how long she had known him. Jacqueline was questioned by a team of 6 officers led by EOW’s Joint Commissioner Chhaya Sharma and Special Commissioner Ravindra Yadav.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted a horse worth 50 lakhs, cats worth 18 lakhs

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had gifted the actress a Rs 50 lakh horse named Espuela and cats worth Rs 9 lakh rupees each. Apart from these, 3 Gucci designer bags, 2 Gucci gym wear, one pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings, a ruby ​​bracelet, two Hermes bracelets, and a Mini Cooper car were given.

Jacqueline Fernandez knew Sukesh’s reality, yet was in a relationship with him

During the interrogation of ED, Jacqueline accepted the relationship with Sukesh. According to reports, the actress told that she had taken gifts worth crores of rupees from Sukesh. Sukesh proposed to her by giving her a diamond ring with the letters J and S.

Many of their private photos also went viral on social media, after which ED questioned Jacqueline and kept the photos of both as evidence. According to media reports, the ED believes that Jacqueline knew from the beginning that Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the main accused in this case, is a thug and an extortionist.