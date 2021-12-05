Mumbai: A few days ago Jacqueline Fernandez’ pics with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar were leaked where she was seen kissing him and now, as per the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s chargesheet the actor received expensive gifts of crores from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The ED has filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife actor Leena Maria Paul and six others in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. During the interrogation, it was revealed that he had gifted a horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh to actor Jacqueline Fernandez.Also Read - 6 Real Photos of Bollywood Actresses That Show Wrinkles Are Natural, Beautiful, And Absolutely Fine

Apart from Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi’s name also cropped in the chargesheet as the actor was gifted an expensive car by the conman. However, both the actors have already been questioned by the ED. Nora had earlier issued a statement claiming that she was not part of any money laundering activity. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Kisses Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in New Leaked Picture

Talking about Jacqueline Fernandez’ kissing pics with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, it seemed the photos were taken in a hotel room. In the viral pic, Jacqueline was seen wearing a basic white cami and denim, and Sukesh was seen looking straight into the camera for a quick mirror selfie. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez's Romantic Picture With Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Triggers Row