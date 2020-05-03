Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez shared the photo of her magazine cover on the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar India on her Instagram account amid the coronavirus outbreak because of which magazines are releasing digital covers. She also spoke to the magazine about how the lockdown period has been for her. Also Read - Sunil Grover-Daisy Shah And Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda to Marry in Bulbul Marriage Hall, Courtesy Salman Khan

The actress has been staying with her Race 3 co-star Salman Khan and his family at the Panvel farmhouse amid the nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus. Talking about how she connected with nature and is grateful to Salman Khan, Jacqueline said, "It has been such an enriching liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I'm just grateful that I'm on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times."

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is known for working in several Bollywood blockbusters such as Housefull 3, Kick, Murder 2, Judwaa 2, among several others, will be next seen in John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Attack. The action thriller film written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham.

Her recent Netflix movie Mrs. Serial Killer which is a crime-thriller has recieved mixed reviews from fans.It was been helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the lead roles and Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie makes her acting debut with the movie.