Bollywood's dashing diva Jacqueline Fernandez has set the stage on fire with her killer dance moves on Ra Ra Rakkamma song from her upcoming film Vikrant Rona film. Jacqueline can be seen grooving with her co-star Kichcha Sudeep. During the trailer launch of Vikrant Rona, the actresses flaunted sexy dance moves in a gorgeous white outfit. The actors made a stylish appearance at the trailer launch, and they were all smiling while attending the event. What caught our attention in the video is Jacqueline's sensuous hot outfit. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in this stylish white ensemble. Whereas, Kichcha wore a grey jacket and a pair of black denim pants.

Watch the dance of Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeep:

The teaser of the film was released earlier. The film also stars Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi. Backed by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Arts, the pan-world 3D film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi. The film will also see a release in foreign languages-Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.