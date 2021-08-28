Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez is having a busy spell of work ever since the lockdown eased. The actress new song from her upcoming film Bhoot Police, ‘Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police’ released yesterday is being praised endlessly by the audiences and fans. Jacqueline took to her social media to share her a new BTS Vlog from her song ‘Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police’. She can be seen shaking a leg with Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on the groovy tunes. The actress shared a caption tagging her co-stars and crew members and expressing how much she will miss them. “NEW VLOG OUT NOW! #bhootpolice ❤️❤️ Gonna miss this crew 😭👻 #saifalikhan @arjunkapoor @yamigautam @pavankirpalani @akshaipuri @rameshtaurani @tips @savleenmanchanda @manishamelwani @marcepedrozo @shaanmu @shresh_mua @travellingchef_sk @abhishek4reel”.Also Read - Bhoot Police Trailer Twitter Reaction: Netizens Enjoy Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s Equation in Horror Comedy

Jacqueline looks enchanting in the song with that white one-piece top with a skirt of hers. The fishnet stockings and open hair add to her beautiful look in the song’s video. The actress has been drawing in a lot of praises from the fans for her flawless dance moves and bold and beautiful looks in the song. The song has been receiving a lot of praises from the audience and fans as well. Some comments read, ‘U are looking so BEAUTIFUL’, ‘Damn this song🔥🔥’, ‘You guys just nailed it!!’, ‘Jacqueline you slayedddd🔥’ along with many more such wonderful responses. Also Read - Bhoot Police Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor All Set To Fight Evil 'Witchkandi' But Quirky Comedy Takes The Cake

Watch funny video here:

Jacqueline currently has an envious lineup of films which include multiple movies from big banner productions. Her upcoming projects include Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Ram Setu and Cirkus. Also Read - Bhoot Police Motion Poster: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Trailer Date on Saif Ali Khan’s Birthday- Watch