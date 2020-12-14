Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Jacqueline Fernandez has turned heads on social media with her recent sultry picture in gym wear. On Monday, she flaunted her toned midriff in a new picture she shared on Instagram, and fans are thrilled to see her sexy look. Along with the picture, Jacqueline has shared some quick pop philosophy about human nature, too. She posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in black gym wear (a sports bra with black pants). A huge mirror catches her reflection. “They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you #ChooseYourself,” she wrote alongside the image. Also Read - Bachchan Pandey: Jacqueline Fernandez Reunites With Akshay Kumar in Sajid Nadiadwala's Film, Kriti Sanon Plays Journalist

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in films such as Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey and Kick 2. She recently completed a long outdoor schedule for the horror-comedy Bhoot Comedy in locations across Himachal Pradesh, along with the rest of the cast including co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

She will soon get going with the shoot of the action comedy-drama Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

In Kick 2, she returns with Salman Khan. The two had earlier worked together in the first film of the series, released in 2014.