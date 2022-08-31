Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned by Delhi Court: Jacqueline Fernandez has recently been summoned by Delhi’s Patiala House Court over the extortion case involving Suresh Chandrashekhar. The court summoned the actor to appear before it on Sept 26, in connection with a Rs 200 Crore extortion case. Suresh is a native of Bangalore facing 15 FIRs over allegedly conning people in a Rs 200 Crore money laundering case. Jacqueline’s viral pictures with Suresh where the dup plant kiss on each other’s cheeks took the internet by storm. Jacqueline had been quizzed by the enforcement directorate (ED) regarding the same.Also Read - ED Nams Jacqueline Fernandez as Accused in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

CHECK OUT ANI’S UPDATE ON JACQUELINE BEING SUMMONED BY DELHI COURT:

Delhi’s Patiala House Court summons actor Jacqueline Fernandez, directing her to appear in court on Sept 26, in connection with a Rs 200cr extortion case involving conman Sukesh. The court takes cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/LnPSf2RBHE — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

Jacqueline, in a recent interview had stated that Suresh used to force her to receive gifts from him. The actor had earlier also requested the media to give her some privacy till the case is being investigated. Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu, Given 1 Year Jail in Road Rage Case, Lodged in Patiala Jail After Surrender

Jacqueline was last seen in Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona.

