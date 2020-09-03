Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently revealed that two of her crew members tested positive for coronavirus so therefore they have delayed the shooting as the safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the crew members are currently self-isolating and being treated. Jacqueline also revealed that she and the rest of the team members tested negative for coronavirus. Also Read - 'Avoid Touching MEN, Follow WOMEN Instead': COVID-19 Class Rules Go Viral, Know What They Mean

Her post read as “Hello Everyone, We were beginning to adopt the new normal and getting back to work for a brand shoot and as a precautionary measure, the entire shoot crew was getting tested. I would like to inform you that two people from the shoot crew have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. We have delayed the shoot as the safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the infected members are currently self-isolating and being treated. The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the necessary safety measures and following the guidelines strictly. I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance.” Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic Will Push 47 Million More Women, Girls into Extreme Poverty by 2021: UN

Take a look at the post shared by Jacqueline:

The Race 3 actor had stayed with Salman Khan and his family at the Panvel farmhouse amid the nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus. She is grateful to Salman Khan for being connected with nature in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez had joined the cast of the spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. The horror-comedy will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS in the past.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The team has started the groundwork for the film, which will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.