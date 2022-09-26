Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will, on Monday, appear before Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its second supplementary charge sheet in the case naming her as an accused. She was today granted interim bail on bond of Rs 50,000 in Delhi’s Patiala House Court.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned Again by Delhi Police in Rs 200-Crore Scam Linked to Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a supplementary charge sheet before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act court naming her as an accused. It termed the gifts and properties as "proceeds" of crime received by Fernandez. Last December, the ED had filed its first charge sheet in the matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

Later, in February, it filed a supplementary charge-sheet against one Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Fernandez. As per the charge sheet, Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Fernandez and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments. Sukesh has spent around 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities which a few refused to accept.