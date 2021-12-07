Jacqueline Fernandez Face 50 Questions: In connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case filed against multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez will face up to 50 questions. As a witness, Jacqueline will record her statement. This is going to be another round of interrogation. Jacqueline was earlier stopped at Mumbai Airport by the authority concerned. She was quizzed at the Mumbai airport for hours and then set free.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned by ED in Rs 200 cr Extortion Case After Viral Picture With Sukesh Chandrasekhar

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again sent her a summon to join the ongoing probe. She will appear before the ED on Wednesday. The ED officials will record her statement at the MTNL office in Centre Delhi. The questioning can go for more than five hours.

A LOC (lookout circular) was issued against the actress by the authority concerned at the request of the ED. The agency had doubts that she might flee the country and hence they had written a letter to the authority concerned.

Who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has become a household figure thanks to his alleged involvement in a money laundering case worth over Rs 200 crore. He is a native of Bengaluru, Karnataka, according to reports. He defrauded people in Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores in order to live a luxury lifestyle. Many people have been wondering how he is connected to actor Jacqueline Fernandez after intimate photos of them kissing went viral on social media.

On Sunday evening, she was about to catch a flight to come to Delhi when she was stopped at the Mumbai airport.

The ED had on Saturday filed a charge sheet under the PMLA Act naming a few Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline as witnesses. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet soon after it was filed and had asked the agency to supply the charge sheet copy to all the accused.

The next date in the charge sheet matter is December 13. The ED officials were tight-lipped over the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)