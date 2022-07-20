Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been in trouble after her name cropped in the money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actress had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June for questioning in connection to this case. After this, Jacqueline and Sukesh’s photos went viral. Now, the latest report has come in that reveals how Sukesh first started talking to Jacqueline from inside Tihar Jail in 2021. As per the report, Sukesh contacted Jacqueline through her hairdresser but she didn’t respond to him.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Recreates Supermodel Cindy Crawford's Iconic 1992 Pepsi Ad, Fans Get Nostalgic

Sukesh introduced himself to Jacqueline as the owner of a TV network and a jewellery brand. The sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told ThePrint, "She (Jacqueline) claimed that he met her only twice while he was out of jail on parole. One of these meetings happened in Chennai. Whenever Fernandez would ask for a meeting, he would say he was stuck due to Covid restrictions. This was also the time when Covid struck and there was a lockdown. Then came the second wave (of the pandemic)… (Sukesh) Chandrasekhar was, however, in constant touch with Fernandez through video calls that he made from the office space that he had created inside Tihar jail".

Earlier it was reported that Sukesh Chandrashekar's lawyer told the media that Jacqueline Fernandez was dating him. However, the actress' team denied her involvement with Sukesh.