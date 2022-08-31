Jacqueline Fernandez Was Aware of Cases Against Sukesh Chandrasekhar: Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware of cases against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his marital status according to Enforcement Directorate. ED has stated that the actor knew that Sukesh was married.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned by Delhi Court Over Extortion Case Involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar

According to an NDTV update Jacqueline Fernandez's claim that she never knew of Sukesh Chandrashekhar's cases is false as per ED's chargesheet. "Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware about the criminal antecedents of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and also the fact that Leena Maria Paul is his wife in February 2021," the chargesheet claims. It also states "She consciously chose to overlook his criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him."

The ED mentions in its chargesheet "Despite this, Jacqueline Fernandez ignored this fact and continued the relationship with Sukesh and also received, used and enjoyed the financial benefits from Sukesh, which are nothing but proceeds of crime." The ED has alleged that Jacqueline Fernandez tried to cover up by constantly stating that she had in fact been a victim of Sukesh. As per ED Chandrashekhar gave Rs 7.12 crore to the actor – Rs 1.26 Crore to her sister in the US, Rs 15 lakh to her brother in Australia and gifts worth Rs 5.71 Crore.