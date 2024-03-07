Home

Jacqueline Fernandez’s 17-Storey Building in Mumbai Catches Fire, Video Goes VIRAL

Jacqueline Fernandez's residence, a 17-story building, caught fire on Wednesday. Locals claim that the 13th-floor kitchen is where the fire began.

Jacqueline Fernandez moved into her opulent new home in May last year in Mumbai’s Pali Hill neighbourhood. Prominent celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and many more call the neighbourhood home. There was a fire at the Nawroj Hill Society in Bandra West’s Pali Hill neighbourhood. Notably, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez resides in this house. Thankfully, there haven’t been any reported occurrences involving injuries thus far. A paparazzo posted a video of Jacqueline’s burning building on March 6, 2024. When the fire brigade personnel arrived, they put out the fire and took charge of the scenario. On the other hand, nothing is known about how the structure caught fire or if the actress was inside her house. Some fans, however, assert that Jacqueline was in Dubai at the time of the event on business.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mumbai Home Caught Fire – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

PTI was informed by a municipal official that “The fire broke out in the residential building situated on Nargis Dutt Road at around 8 PM.” The social media footage of the burning floor is making the rounds. The multi-story building where Jacqueline resides has opulent features including a clubhouse, a gym, a swimming pool, and more. Jacqueline reportedly lives in a five-bedroom mansion in the same complex. The ‘Race 2‘ star reportedly used to reside in a Juhu apartment that was formerly held by Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

On her personal front, Jacqueline Fernandez issued a notice for the media and her followers in 2021 after her cosy photos with Sukesh went viral online. Additionally, she asked that her private photo with the conman not be shared. In her note, Jacqueline disclosed that she had been going through a tough moment, but she would be back soon. The note read, “This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure my friends and fans will see me through it.”

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is getting ready for her next production, Welcome to the Jungle. She was recently seen in a number of movies, including Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Bachchhan Paandey. The third film in the well-liked Welcome series is her much-anticipated venture.

