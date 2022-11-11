Jacqueline Fernandez’s Bail Plea in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case Extended Till Tuesday

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Bail Plea Extended: Jacqueline Fernandez has finally got some relief in connection to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case. Delhi’s Patiala High Court has granted an interim bail to the actor on Friday. Special Judge Shailendra Malik said that the order was not ready and the court will deliver order on Tuesday. The court had earlier reserved its order on Thursday after hearing arguments from Jacqueline’s lawyers and the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the Rs 200 Crore money laundering case. ED in its submission demanded Jacqueline’s arrest stating that she could flee the country anytime.

PATIALA HIGH COURT QUIZZES ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

The court quizzed the ED why it hadn’t arrested the actor so far. The Patiala High Court asked the enforcement agency, “Why haven’t you (ED) arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation, despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy.” Jacqueline had been granted an interim bail previously by the court on September 26 with a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The actor was summoned to appear before the court when a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate on August 31.

Sukesh has been in a Delhi jail since 2017, for allegedly cheating many, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.