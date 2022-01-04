Mumbai: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez is not well as she suffered a heart stroke in Bahrain, At present, she got admitted to a hospital. As per a source, the actor’s mother is currently under constant medical observation and out of danger. A source close to Jacqueline has revealed to IndiaToday.in that Kim is out of danger and that Jacqueline is constantly in touch with her relatives on the phone.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kangana Ranaut to Aryan Khan, Top Controversial Celebs of The Year

However, no official confirmation from Jacqueline's side has been made yet. Kim Fernandez stays in Bahrain with her husband Elroy Fernandez. As Jacqueline can't travel currently, she has been on FaceTime with her relatives in Bahrain," a source told the portal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Nushrrat Bharuccha in Ram Setu. She also has Kick 2 and Cirkus in her kitty.