Jad Hadid Gets Bashed by Netizens For Kissing Akanksha Puri Again – Watch

Jad Hadid is getting bashed by netizens for kissing and inappropriately touching Akanksha Puri at a birthday party. Watch

Jad Hadid Gets Bashed by Netizens For Kissing Akanksha Puri Again: Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri’s viral liplock on Bigg Boss OTT 2 created a huge controversy. Netizens were infuriated over the kiss between Akanksha and Jad as part of a task in the celebrity reality show. Although a section of fans defended Jad and Akanksha, show host Salman Khan had bashed the contestants for not respecting Indian culture and tradition. After the controversial episode, Akanksha was eliminated from Bigg Boss. She once again met her former c-contestant and Lebanese model at Palak Purswani’s birthday party where they once again got mushy.

WATCH JAD HADID AND AKANKSHA PURI’S VIRAL KISS VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

JAD HADID’S VORAL KISS WITH AKANKSHA PURI ONCE AGAIN SPARKS OUTRAGE

In the viral video, Jad is seen forcibly kissing Akanksha on the cheeks in front of the paparazzi. He then asks Akanksha to kiss him as the latter planted a peck on his cheek. Eagle-eye netizens have pointed out that Akanksha looked uncomfortable while Jad also held her inappropriately. A user commented, “Is this dude serious? Wtf is he doing? Definitely no future in India for him.” Another netizen wrote, “This looks very inappropriate, shameful.” A user posted, “she looked so uncomfortable. how shameful is this?” Enraged over Jad, a fan comment read, “Jad Hadid.. Worst contestant of Bigg boss.” A netizen also opined, “Dono hi bkwas h wo kitni gandi tarah s touch kr rha, koi or hoti to thappad lga deti (Both of them are useless but how inappropriately he touched, someone else would have slapped him).”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has ended recently, and Elvish Yadav has been declared winner of the reality show.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2, check out this space at India.com.

