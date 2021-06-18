Jagame Thandhiram Movie Review: Dhanush’s much-awaited Jagame Thandhiram has been released and while some of you may consider it a gangster war, it’s way more than that. It is a fight for identity in which Dhanush is playing the role of a local goon. But if you are planning to watch this, get ready for some confusion and boredom too. Also Read - Dhanush Starrer Jagame Thandhiram Movie Leaked Online, Full HD Available on TamilRockers And Telegram

The movie revolves around three people – Peter, who is a British gangster, Sivadoss, who is an immigrant from Sri Lanka but is strengthening his power in London and Suruli, who is from Tamil Nadu but is hired by Peter to kill Sivadoss. Also Read - Karnan: Udhayanidhi Stalin Points Out Factual Error in Dhanush Starrer Based on Kodiyamkulam Riots

The first half of the movie is extremely boring and slow. The only relevant incident in this part is Sivadoss’ killing and a lot of unnecessary time has been spent on it which makes the movie unbearable. Apart from this, the presentation might be confusing for the viewers. Maybe, the makers should have decided to cut the duration or fasten up the plot in the first half. It is because of this sole reason that the movie also fails to grab the audience’s attention. The main plot of the movie unveils only in the second half, where it becomes a little interesting but also results in adding to the confusion. It is in the second half that the story reveals itself to the audience – which is probably too late. Also Read - Karnan Box Office Day 4: Dhanush’s 'All-Centre Blockbuster' is Unstoppable, Soon to Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

The cast of the movie also fails to add anything extraordinary to the movie. Dhanush does his role effortlessly but is no different from his performance in any other movie. It’s time for Dhanush to challenge himself and bring something new to his style. Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is Dhanush’s lover in the movie is also blank with her expression. The only character who might catch your attention is Murugesan. Even though very less screen time and relevance have been given to him, it is this character that is written emotionally and turns out to be interesting.

As far as filmmaking is concerned, it is done pretty well. The climax scene is shot in snow and the scene after that in a desert

However, one thing that really makes the movie stand apart is its ending – and it is highly appreciable. It’s presented how revenge isn’t always about killing, but in making somebody understand the wrong.

Over, Dhanush starrer is a good story that will force you for some brainstorming as well but isn’t executed in an amazing way. It can be a one-time watch but only if you manage to bear its first half.