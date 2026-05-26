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Jagapathi Babu reveals how Prabhas, SS Rajamouli supported him during depression: Gave me...

Jagapathi Babu reveals how Prabhas, SS Rajamouli supported him during depression: ‘Gave me…’

Jagapathi Babu called Prabhas one of the kindest stars in the industry. He said the actor’s comforting words helped him fight depression.

Jagapathi Babu, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli (Pic Collage)

South Indian actor Jagapathi Babu is currently in the headlines for his upcoming film Peddi. Over the years, he has worked with some of the biggest names in Telugu cinema, but recently spoke about the kindness and emotional support he received from superstar Prabhas and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Jagapathi praised Prabhas for being an extremely generous and kind-hearted person. He said the actor is known for helping people selflessly without expecting anything in return. He also added that despite achieving massive fame across the country, Prabhas’ nature has remained unchanged.

Recalling a difficult emotional phase in his life, Jagapathi Babu shared how the Baahubali star supported him even while shooting abroad. Speaking to Moneycontrol, he said, “I was going through depression and wanted to speak to him. At that time, Prabhas was shooting in Georgia. He told me, ‘Darling, I am there. Tell me your problem, I will solve it,’ and gave me a lot of confidence. His words motivated me and gave me courage. Though he is younger than me, he has a very big heart. He loves and cares for everyone.”

Also Read: Ram Charan leaves crowd in splits at Peddi music launch event after calling Jasprit Bumrah a Football player, video goes viral

Jagapathi Babu said that Prabhas has a very big heart. He treats everyone around him with great love and affection, regardless of their age or status. During the same conversation, Jagapathi Babu also spoke highly of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, praising the director’s grounded nature despite his global success. The actor said Rajamouli and his family continue to remain humble even after years of acclaim and awards. He said, “Despite winning numerous awards, Rajamouli is a very humble and down-to-earth person. He has no ego at all. His entire family is the same. He treats everyone with great love and affection.”

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He also praised the filmmaker’s professional ethics and said that Rajamouli never lets his personal relationships interfere with casting decisions or professional opportunities.

Also Read: Prakash Raj shuts down rumours of quitting Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit: ‘Nonsense speculations

On the work front, Jagapathi Babu is preparing for the release of Telugu sports drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It will release on June 4. The film stars Ram Charan in the lead alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. The makers recently unveiled Jagapathi Babu’s first-look poster from the film, where he plays the character Appalasoori.

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