Actor Johnny Lever attended the funeral of veteran comedian Jagdeep on Thursday morning. The sons of the late actor – Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri were joined by other family members and friends as they proceeded to the cemetery in South Bombay. The pictures from the procession are now going viral on social media. Also Read - Jagdeep Jafri Passes Away at 81: Ajay Devgn And Other Celebs Mourn Demise of Legendary Comedian

Jagdeep breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday at around 08:30 pm. The actor had been suffering from age-related ailments and he died at the age of 81. Popularly known as the Soorma Bhopali of Bollywood after his character name in the movie Sholay, Jagdeep featured in around 400 films in his career spanning nearly sixty years. The last Hindi film he featured in remains Gali Gali Chor Hai, released in 2012, in which he played the role of a police constable. Also Read - Jagdeep Passes Away: Legendary Comedian And Father of Javed Jaaferi Dies at 81

Jagdeep was known for his penchant for life and celebrating every moment with laughter and love. His presence always brought entertainment and liveliness along and he was loved for being just the easy person who had a lot of humour to share in life. Johnny, who is also considered one of the best comedians in the industry, did his first film with Jagdeep. In a post made after the veteran actor’s demise, the popular comedian wrote, “My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you…May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family.” (sic)

After starting his career as a child artist extra in Afsana, directed by BR Chopra, Jagdeep appeared in many movies as a child actor. The list included KA Abbas’s Munna, Guru Dutt’s Aar Paar, and Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin among others. His performance in the 1957 film Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke, in which Jagdeep played the role of Laloo Ustad, won the National Award for Best Children’s Film and also went on to impress India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The late Pandit Nehru gifted his personal staff to Jagdeep as a gesture to appreciate his performance in the film.

May his soul rest in peace!