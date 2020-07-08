Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, popularly known as Jagdeep, has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 81 on June 8, 2020. He is best known for his character Soorma Bhopali in 1975 cult classic Sholay directed by Ramesh Sippy. Actor Jaaved Jaaferi and TV producer Naved Jafri are Jagdeep’s sons. Jagdeep started his film journey as a child artist in director BR Chopra’s 1951 film Afsana. He went on to work in more films like Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Munna, Aar Paar and Do Bigha Zamin as the child actor. He has appeared in more than 400 films. Also Read - Jagdeep Passes Away: Legendary Comedian And Father of Javed Jaaferi Dies at 81

Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media handles to mourn the demise of the noted comedian. Netizens have also taken to Twitter to mourn Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Ajay Devgn was one of the first celebs who tweeted the sad news. He wrote, “Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul.”

