Jai Bhim National Award Controversy: Rana Daggubati Says, ‘Everyone Entitled to Their Opinion’

Members of the South film fraternity such as Nani and Prakash Raj showed their unhappiness regarding Suriya's Jai Bhim not winning any National Awards.

Rana Daggubati ON Jai Bhim National Award Controversy. (Image Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

The 69th National Films Awards 2023 were announced a couple of days back. Despite being critically acclaimed, Suriya’s Jai Bhim failed to bag any award, and this did not go down well with some of the actors belonging to the South film fraternity. Recently, Nani and Prakash Raj shared their disappointment on the matter. Adding to the list, Rana Daggubati also shared his view on the subject. The Baahubali actor said that everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

Rana Daggubati Reacts To Jai Bhim National Award Controversy

During a recent media interaction, Rana Daggubati was questioned if there was any controversy over Allu Arjun winning, and Jai Bhim losing the National Award? Replying to this, the actor was quoted as saying, “Each one is entitled to their opinion. You might like a film and I might like something else. It’s the same with artists. It’s not about the person. Many thought that story (Jai Bhim) would bag awards. But, it didn’t. It’s not about why the other person won it. It’s never a controversy.”

He further added, “They might have just shared a tweet, but there are people who make it a controversy. Amongst us, nothing is a controversy. Everybody can’t get the merit.”

Nani, Prakash Raj On Jai Bhim Not Winning Any National Awards

Nani took to the story section of his Instagram handle, and shared his disappointment regarding Jai Bhim not bagging any National Award. He wrote, “#Jai Bhim”, along with a red heartbroken emoji.

On the other hand, Prakash Raj wrote, “The ones who support murder of our Mahathma.. the ones who want to change Babasaheb’s Constitution.. Will they CELEBRATE #JaiBhim ??? #justasking”

the ones who support murder of our Mahathma.. the ones who want to change Babasahebs Constitution..

will they CELEBRATE #JaiBhim ??? #justasking pic.twitter.com/QmTdI7EGPY — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2023

Allu Arjun Becomes The First Telugu Actor To Get A National Film Award

In the meantime, Allu Arjun became the first-ever Telugu actor to win the National Film Award for Best Actor. He was honoured for his performance in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise. The Tollywood heartthrob even took to Twitter and posted the letter sent to him by the Telugu Film Producers Council.

