Jai Bhim movie has been under the radar ever since it got released. This time, the Vanniyar Sangam has issued a legal notice to the makers of the Suriya-starrer accusing them of having included highly defamatory scenes against the community in the movie. The president of the Sangam has demanded an unconditional apology, apart from paying damages of Rs 5 crore. On November 15, Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice to Suriya, Jyotika, director TJ Gnanavel and Amazon Prime Video for tarnishing the reputation of the Vanniyar community. The notice further asked the team to immediately “cease and desist from publishing anymore false, malicious and defamatory remarks against my client’s community.”Also Read - Suriya Starrer Jai Bhim Gets Into Another Controversy Over 'Communal Symbol' in a Scene, Makers Rectify

Soon after the complaint was filed, Suriya’s fans took to Twitter to express solidarity with the team of Jai Bhim. They started trending #WeStandWithSuriya. Jai Bhim, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is about the custodial torture caused on the members of the Irular community. Initially, Hindus had a problem with a scene where Prakash Raj can be seen slapping a man for speaking in Hindi. Also Read - Jai Bhim Controversy: Prakash Raj Finally Responds to Language Row Triggered by Slapping Scene

Win or lose, up or down we also with you @Suriya_offl na ❤#WeStandWithSuriya pic.twitter.com/BHEzJZNzjv — Ａяυnッ ᴱᵀ (@itzzAnjaan) November 14, 2021

Stand for what is right even if it means standing alone#WeStandWithSuriya #JaiBhim 💪 pic.twitter.com/FDCe60sOiy — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) November 15, 2021

