Jai Bhim Twitter Reactions: Courtroom drama Jai Bhim featuring Suriya, Prakash Raj which premiered on Prime Video on November 2 after much hype and buzz tells the story of a change maker who with his determination and dedication brought a revolution in the lives of the oppressed tribal couple. Jai Bhim epitomized the power of law and the fight for justice. The Suriya-starrer has been released in 5 languages – Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Within no time of the release, the who’s who, from film personalities to key opinion leaders to fans, have shared their opinions on Jai Bhim and to our surprise, the Tamil film is trending big time. Netizens have praised this thought-provoking and hard-hitting film and even declared one of the most important and best Tamil films of recent times!Also Read - Prakash Raj's Slapping Scene in Jai Bhim Faces Flak on Social Media, Check Tweets

Have a look at the reactions on Jai Bhim out there.

Jus watched #JaiBhim ! What an extraordinary film! What amazing performances from the actors ! Manikandan,Lijo & each n every individual 👏🏻👏🏻 One of your best films sir, u can be proud of acting & producing this forever sir😇 Gnanvel sir & team outstanding level of hardwork! https://t.co/vGn9PLE0ZN — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) November 1, 2021

Apart from being a great film, IMO #JaiBhim is an important film and should be rightfully celebrated. I’m so happy for my #KootathilOruthan director @tjgnan 🤗 that he would be getting his rightful due with this film which he truly deserves. @Suriya_offl sir is phenomenal (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mbJn3TJCTb — Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) November 1, 2021

Loved the movie and the powerful message it carried @Suriya_offl loved your performance and the gumption to do a role like this, wishing you and the team more accolades 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻👍👍👍🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/K1dbVDixKN — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 3, 2021