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Jai Hanuman: Rishab Shettys mythological film gets major update; Nimish Ravi replaces Thirunavukkarasu, says, film that asks...

Jai Hanuman: Rishab Shetty’s mythological film gets major update; Nimish Ravi replaces Thirunavukkarasu, says, ‘film that asks…’

‘Jai Hanuman’ gains momentum with a key crew change, raising excitement around its scale, visuals, and powerful cast.

The buzz around ‘Jai Hanuman’ is only getting louder. Ever since the film was announced, fans of mythological cinema have been watching every update closely. Now, with a fresh development from the film’s technical team, the excitement has gone a notch higher.

Directed by Prasanth Varma, ‘Jai Hanuman’ is part of the growing cinematic universe that began with ‘Hanu-Man’. With a strong mix of mythology, action, and devotion, the film promises a grand cinematic experience. Adding to its emotional connect, the project was launched with a traditional ceremony at Anjanadri Betta in Karnataka, a place believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Big update: Nimish Ravi replaces Thirunavukkarasu

A major change behind the scenes has now caught everyone’s attention. Cinematographer Nimish Ravi has officially joined the film, replacing veteran Thirunavukkarasu. Nimish himself confirmed the news through a social media post, where he expressed both excitement and responsibility. He wrote, “My next… a film that asks for my all… The end feels distant, almost blurred… but I believe in the magic it holds. #JaiHanuman.”

His words quickly went viral, with fans now even more curious about the film’s visual scale.

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Rishab Shetty to headline as Lord Hanuman

One of the biggest highlights of the film is the casting of Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman. After the massive success of ‘Kantara’, expectations from the actor are already sky-high. Reports also suggest that Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the antagonist, adding more power to the storyline. Meanwhile, Teja Sajja, who played the lead in ‘Hanu-Man’, is expected to make a special appearance as Hanumanthu.

With such a lineup, the film is shaping up to be a large-scale entertainer that blends storytelling with devotion.

Nimish Ravi’s visuals to elevate the film’s scale

Nimish Ravi’s entry has raised expectations, especially when it comes to the film’s look and feel. Known for his work in films like ‘Lucky Bhaskar’, ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra’, and ‘Kurup’, he brings a distinct visual style. He has also worked on projects like ‘Rorschach’ and ‘King of Kotha’, where his visuals stood out. With ‘Jai Hanuman’, audiences can expect detailed frames, rich textures, and a grand cinematic experience.

A mythological spectacle in the making

With a strong cast, a popular cinematic universe, and a team that is constantly evolving, ‘Jai Hanuman’ is slowly shaping into one of the most ambitious mythological films in recent times.

If the current buzz is anything to go by, this is one film that audiences will be waiting for, not just for the story, but for the experience it promises on the big screen.

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