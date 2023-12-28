Home

Jai Mata Di! FIR Against Ranbir Kapoor For His Viral Video From Christmas Lunch

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments with his latest video on social media.

Complaint against Ranbir for 'hurting religious sentiments'

Mumbai: A complaint was filed at a police station here on Wednesday against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family members for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a viral video showing them celebrating Christmas.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case yet.

Sanjay Tiwari, who filed the complaint at Ghatkopar police station through his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, claimed that in the video the actor is seen pouring liquor on a cake and setting it on fire while saying “Jai Mata Di”.

In Hinduism, the fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Ranbir Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted “Jai Mata Di”, the complaint said.

This hurt the complainant’s religious sentiments, it alleged.

