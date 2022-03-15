Mumbai: Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub will be seen sharing screen space in a new web series titled Bloody Brothers. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the six-part series revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. Speaking exclusively to india.com, Jaideep recently shared how Shruti took eight to 15 takes to get Zeeshan and his character names right.Also Read - ZEE5’s Bloody Brothers Trailer Out: Two Brothers, One Unique Story And Lots of Dark Comedy - Watch Video

Adding to that, Jaideep also shared an incident that took place during the shoot. He explained that they were shooting for a scene in which Shruti had to enter a room where Daljeet (Zeeshan’s character) and Jagjeet (my character) were already in the room and Tina (Desai) was also standing on the side. As Shruti entered the scene, she got so confused with their names that she switched both names. “It took eight to 15 takes for her to just get the names right. She went on and on with the wrong names in every take. To date, we tease her for it,” he added. Also Read - ZEE5 And Applause Entertainment Announce 'Bloody Brothers' With Jaideep Ahlawat And Md Zeeshan Ayyub

In the Bloody Brothers, while the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive, running a vintage book shop cum cafe. Their lives spin out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around. The web show is all set to release on Zee5 on March 18, 2022 Also Read - Shruti Seth Performs Downward Dog Variation With The Help of Yoga Chair | Know Its Health Benefits Here