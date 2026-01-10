Home

Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about working with Dharmendra in Ikkis, admits feeling a void during promotions: ‘Wish he was here’

Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about working with Dharmendra in Ikkis, admits feeling a void during promotions: ‘Wish he was here’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, where many actors come and go every day, there are a few rare gems that continue to resonate with the audience even after years to come. One such timeless icon was Dharmendra. Fondly remembered as the ‘He-Man’ of Hindi cinema, Dharmendra was admired not just for his towering screen presence and iconic performances but also for his warmth, humility, and unmatched charm. After decades of redefining Indian cinema, the legend took his last breath on November 24, 2025, leaving an irreplaceable void in the industry.

Dharmendra’s final appearance on the big screen

Almost a month after his passing, fans got to witness his final appearance on the big screen with the film Ikkis. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film revolves around the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who attained martyrdom during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.



Headlined by Agastya Nanda, he plays the role of Arun Khetarpal, while Dharmendra portrays his father, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal (Retd.). Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar from Pakistan, has now opened up about working alongside the veteran superstar.

Jaideep on Dharmendra

Recalling working with him in Ikkis, Jaideep spoke fondly about Dharmendra’s presence and aura. He shared, “You feel lucky to be part of a project where the legend is there. I had a lot of fun working with him. Being with him, I never feel that you are working with such a great legend. He makes you feel like family. He was constantly cracking good jokes, making small one-liner jokes, reciting very beautiful poems, telling stories.”

He further added, “Working with him has made me feel amazing.”

‘I felt a void while promoting Ikkis ’

Jaideep also further admitted to missing Dharmendra during Ikkis‘ promotion. He said, “The whole country, I think, all cinema lovers, there was not a soul who didn’t feel bad. I felt a void while promoting Ikkis. I wish he were there, in all these promotions. He should have been with us to watch this film, to see his work.”

Jaideep’s emotional farewell note

After Dharmendra’s demise, Jaideep also shared unseen pictures with the superstar along with a deeply emotional note that read, “Kuch nahi hai aisa jo keh paunga. Bas itna ki Aapne jo pyar diya Mujhe unn thode se dino main. Main vo Umar Bhar yaad rakhunga Sir. Aap bahut yaad aayenge. This World will Miss the one and only Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana. RIP Dharam ji @aapkadharam.”

Although Dharmendra is not with us today, he will continue to live with us through his unforgettable performances, cherished memories, and the love he earned across generations.

