Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez helicopter from jail on Valentine’s Day, calls her...

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez helicopter from jail on Valentines Day, calls her...

Sukesh Chandrashekhar surprises Jacqueline Fernandez with a helicopter from jail on Valentine’s Day, calling her 'Baby Bomma'. The unusual gift sparks media attention and social media buzz.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi prison in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case, made headlines on Valentine’s Day 2026 for sending a lavish gift to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. In a heartfelt letter, he addressed Jacqueline as his ‘Baby Bomma,’ expressing his longing and love despite the physical distance between them.

A luxury helicopter for ‘Baby Bomma’

Sukesh reportedly gifted Jacqueline a black luxury helicopter adorned with her initials ‘JF.’ According to his letter, the helicopter’s interior and exterior were custom-designed to match the aesthetics of their previously gifted jet and yacht. He claimed the aircraft would allow Jacqueline to travel to film locations easily and avoid Mumbai’s chaotic traffic. He also stressed that the helicopter was “purchased from my hard earnings, not some alleged so-called crime.”

About the letter of Sukesh Chandrashekhar

In the same letter, Sukesh wrote emotionally, “Baby, my Bomma, I long to hold you close to whisper sweet nothings into your ear under a canopy of stars, but even in this distance currently between us, my love bridges every gap, pulling us together.” He also apologised for the stress and legal troubles Jacqueline allegedly faced because of him, stating,

“I am deeply, endlessly sorry for the legal troubles you never deserved that weight just for the only reason you truly love me.” The letter further emphasised, “No other man ever could claim even a fraction of your heart,” reinforcing his obsession with the actress.

More about Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a notorious conman from Bengaluru, is facing more than 30 criminal cases involving fraud, extortion, and money laundering.

Known for impersonating government officials and running a massive Rs 200 crore extortion racket, his extravagant lifestyle and connections with celebrities have made him a figure of intense public scrutiny. Even from prison, his penchant for sending expensive gifts keeps him in the news.

