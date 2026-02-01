Home

Entertainment

Jailer 2 big update: Shah Rukh Khan plays a powerful role with Rajinikanth, its about...

Jailer 2 big update: Shah Rukh Khan plays a powerful role with Rajinikanth, it’s about…

Jailer 2: There's a good news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans! Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan may play the role of Rajinikanth’s close friend in the film.

Buzz has been building for quite some time around Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Jailer 2. The superstar’s film has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, with Rajinikanth once again seen in the lead role. Now, major news is surfacing about the film, reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan may make a special cameo appearance, a development that has fans eagerly watching for updates.

Big news is emerging regarding Rajinikanth’s film Jailer 2. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan may play the role of Rajinikanth’s close friend in the film. Jailer 2 is scheduled to hit theatres in June this year and is a sequel to the 2022 action-comedy film Jailer. The film has been generating buzz for quite some time now.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a powerful role with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2

According to a Hindustan Times report, in this highly anticipated Rajinikanth film, Shah Rukh Khan’s character enters the story at a crucial moment when Rajinikanth finds himself in a difficult situation. He calls on his close friend for help, leading to Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in the film. This will mark the coming together of two of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars on screen, with Shah Rukh Khan playing Rajinikanth’s trusted confidante.

Shah Rukh Khan’s role will be shot on this day

Speaking of Rajinikanth’s film, the superstar’s final schedule is currently being shot in Chennai. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo has not been filmed yet, as the makers have provided him with shooting dates. It is being said that his cameo could be shot later this month. Written and directed by Nelson, Jailer 2 will feature Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian. Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirna, and Anna Rajan will also appear in the film.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects include the film King, which is set to hit theaters on December 24th. His daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be seen alongside him. In addition to Shah Rukh and Suhana, the film features Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, and Jackie Shroff.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.