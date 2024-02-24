Home

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth’s High Octane Actioner to Return For Sequel? Actress Mirnaa Menon CONFIRMS

Jailer 2: Actress Mirnaa Menon, who portrayed Rajinikanth's daughter-in-law in the film, disclosed in a recent interview that Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar is penning the sequel to the high-octane actioner.

Jailer 2: Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, starring Thalaivar Rajinikanth, caused a box office explosion when the movie first opened in theatres. The reviewers and viewers, both expressed a great deal of love and enthusiasm for the movie. While many referred to it as the finest Thalaivar representation in recent memory, others praised it as the year’s biggest hit. The filmmakers have begun work on a sequel, dubbed Jailer 2, which will be a continuation of Jailer, as a result of the film’s great reception and widespread acclaim. Recently, Mirnaa Menon, who portrayed Rajinikanth’s daughter-in-law in the movie revealed certain information regarding the next project.

Is Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer 2 in Works?

Mirnaa said that the director is working on the Jailer 2 script and that it will soon go into production during an interview for her forthcoming movie Birthmark. If all proceeds according to schedule, there could be a project announcement in the near future, reported Pinkvilla. As of right now, no information on the sequel to Jailer has been released.

Jailer tells the tale of former jail chief Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who eliminates a smuggling organization to get revenge for the death of his son. After earning US$76.6 million (RM366 million) globally, it became the third highest-grossing Indian film of the previous year and was recognized as Rajinikanth’s biggest hit to date.

All About Rajinikanth’s High-Octane Actioner Jailer

Thalaivar made his big-screen comeback in the suspenseful action film Jailer, which took place two years after his last release in the role of a retired police officer. The narrative centres on Muthuvel Pandian, who is tasked with keeping the jail system in order and defending his family from gangsters. In addition to Rajinikanth, the film stars Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vinayakan, and Sunil; important cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are also included. The soundtrack for the movie was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it was bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures.

