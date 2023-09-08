Home

Jailer Actor G Marimuthu Passes Away at 57 Due to Heart Attack

Jailer actor and social media sensation G Marimuthu passed away at the age of 57 while dubbing at a studio in Chennai.

Jailer Actor G Marimuthu Dies: G Marimuthu, who was recently seen in Rajnikanth’s massy action-drama Jailer died at the age of 57. The actor was also a well-known YouTube sensation. He collapsed while dubbing for his television show titled Ethir Neechal on September 8, 2023, Saturday morning around 8:30 am. Marimuthu was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The late actor was along with his colleague Kamlesh at the studio in Chennai. He was taken to a private hospital in Chennai’s Vadapalani. Sun Pictures mourned Marimuthu’s demise and tweeted, “Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace #Marimuthu.”

CELEBS REACT TO G MARIMUTHU’S SAD DEMISE:

Marimuthu sir Wishes for our ZOOM ADZ TV !!!…❤️ SHOCKING : Can’t believe Popular Tamil Actor #Marimuthu sir passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest…😭💔 RIP Sir 🙏❤️ RIP Legend😭

#ripmarimuthu pic.twitter.com/8eO9piT5K5 — K.P.Prabha Reddy (@PrabhaReddykp) September 8, 2023

Shocking to hear about this 💔

Oflate been following a lot of his work

RIP sir 🙏🏻 #RIPMarimuthu sir

Condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/uYDMso4clj — Shanthnu (@imKBRshanthnu) September 8, 2023

Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace #Marimuthu pic.twitter.com/cdT2LgThwY — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 8, 2023

The doctors at the hospital stated that Marimuthu was brought dead, as reported by India Today. The late actor’s body will be shifted to his Chennai home in Virugambakkam for his last rites. He will be cremated at his hometown in Theni. Marimuthu’s Ethirneechal co-stars had rushed to the hospital after knowing about his unfortunate demise. Ethirneechal is one of the most watched Tamil TV shows based on the oppression of women in society. The late actor played the main protagonist Adi Gunasekaran in the series. Marimuthu’s popular films include ‘Vaali’, ‘Jeeva’, ‘Pariyerum Perumal’, and ‘Jailer’, among others. Marimuthu was a social media sensation and his bold opinions often became a topic of debate.

May the departed soul rest in peace.

