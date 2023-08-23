Home

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Flirts With Rs 300 Crore Nett in India, Crosses Rs 550 Crore Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Rajinikanth's Jailer is the second-fastest Tamil film to reach Rs 550 crore worldwide. It will be crossing Rs 300 crore nett in India by the end of third weekend.

Jailer nears Rs 300 crore nett at Indian Box Office: Jailer continues to do fabulous business in both domestic and international markets. The film recorded its lowest single-day performance in India on the second Tuesday and earned a mere Rs 4.50 crore, taking the total collection to near Rs 300 crore nett in India. After 13 days at the Box Office, Jailer stands at around Rs 291.80 crore nett and becomes only the second Rajinikanth starrer to near the benchmark of Rs 300 crore at the domestic Box Office.

The film’s worldwide performance is extraordinary with it crossing Rs 550 crore in 13 days. It is eyeing a lifetime worldwide gross of 2.0 which, realistically speaking, will take good time to achieve. The 2018 film starring Rajinikanth collected Rs 723 crore in its overall run at the worldwide Box office and Jailer is expected to surpass this number. But, it will be facing tough competition from Jawan and Salaar in the coming days. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is hitting the screens worldwide on September 7 and the advance bookings for the film are going to be massive. Jailer will face a solid screen face-off with Jawan overseas which will make its road to Rs 700 crore a little difficult.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Rajinikanth’s Jailer After 13 Days – India Nett (sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore

Friday: Rs 25.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.3 crore

Sunday: Rs 42.2 crore

Monday: Rs 23.55 crore

Tuesday: Rs 36.5 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15 crore

Thursday: Rs 10.2 crore

Friday: Rs 10.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 16.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 19.2 crore

Monday: Rs 5.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.50 crore

Total: Rs 291.80 crore

Jailer is Rajinikanth’s second highest-grossing film worldwide. It is the fifth film starring Thalaivar on the list of top highest-grossing Tamil films of all time at the worldwide Box Office. Petta, Sarkar, and Darbar are the other ones apart from 2.0.

Check The List of Top 10 Kollywood Movies at Worldwide Box Office (gross collection – sacnilk):

2.0: Rs 723 crore Jailer: Rs 550 crore (running) PS-1: Rs 488 crore Vikram: Rs 411.89 crore Bigil: Rs 295.85 crore Mersal: Rs 260 crore Petta: Rs 260 crore Sarkar: Rs 257 crore Darbar: Rs 247.80 crore I: Rs 240 crore

Meanwhile, another big film from the South is all set to set the worldwide Box Office on fire soon. Prabhas-fronted Salaar has got more than a month for release but its advance bookings have already created havoc in the US market. The bookings opened on Monday and within a few hours, the film sold approximately 1400 tickets worth $40.3K from 268 shows in 107 locations, reported the trade website sacnilk. Another South Indian biggie with a huge overseas collection seems to be loading. What do you think?

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Rajinikanth’s Jailer!

