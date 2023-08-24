Home

Entertainment

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 15 (Early Estimates): Rajinikanth Gets His First-Ever Legit Rs 300 Crore Nett Film in India, Even 2.0 Did Less – Check Detailed Report

Rajinikanth's Jailer is right about to touch the benchmark of Rs 300 crore nett in India. It will be Thalaivar's first ever film in the club because 2.0, which is hit bigest hit so far, collected Rs 189.55 crore nett in India.

Jailer becomes Rajinikanth’s first Rs 300 crore nett film: Rajinikanth is on a dream run at the Box Office. The superstar is looking at his first legit Rs 300 crore film in India and it is a big feather in his success cap. Jailer, which has set the worldwide Box office on fire, is now on the verge of entering the Rs 300 crore club with its nett collection. After 15 days of its fabulous run, the Nelson directorial is at Rs 298.75 crore (early estimates). Come Friday and Rajinikanth would have hit the ball out of the park already!

Jailer becomes Rajinikanth's first film to do Rs 300 crore nett in India

Jailer will chase 2.0 worldwide but it has surpassed its India collection already

Thalaivar, as he is popularly known, has only two films that have crossed Rs 300 crore gross worldwide – 2.0 and Jailer. The rest of his big movies never got to reach Rs 300 crore even at the worldwide level. While Jailer is targetting 2.0’s Rs 700 crore plus at the worldwide Box office, it is writing history for the actor back home.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Rajinikanth’s Jailer at Indian Box Office – Nett Collection (Sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore

Friday: Rs 25.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.3 crore

Sunday: Rs 42.2 crore

Monday: Rs 23.55 crore

Tuesday: Rs 36.5 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15 crore

Thursday: Rs 10.2 crore

Friday: Rs 10.05 crore

Saturday: Rs 16.5 crore

Sunday: Rs 19.2 crore

Monday: Rs 5.7 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.7 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.75 crore

Thursday: Rs 3 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 298.75 crore

The film is running wild and has 13 more days to enjoy a free run worldwide until Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan hits the screens on September 7. The film already has solid advance bookings in the USA and the number is only going to go up from here. In India, the makers are likely to open the advance booking of the film only a week back. Jailer is likely to mint between Rs 320-350 crore by then. It is already Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing film in India because 2.0 ended up collecting Rs 189.55 crore nett in its lifetime run at the Box Office.

Do you think Jailer can surpass 2.0 worldwide? Fingers crossed! Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jailer!

