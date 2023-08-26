Home

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 17 (Early Estimates): Rajnikanth’s Film Joins Pathaan, RRR in Rs 600 Crore Club – Check Detailed Report

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 17 (Early Estimates): Rajnikanth's film has joined Pathaan and RRR in the Rs 600 Crore elite club. - Check Detailed Report

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 17 (Early Estimates): Rajnikanth’s magic is shattering box office records across the world. The Tamil superstar’s charismatic persona and stardom has once again resonated with the global audiences which is reflecting in its massive earnings. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial presents the veteran actor in his flamboyant and larger-than-life style which has always had a PAN (popular-across-nation) India connect. Jailer is Rajnikanth’s first release of 2023 and has been much anticipated due to the presence of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. As the film has easily breached the Rs 500 Crore worldwide earnings, the collaboration of the two veterans seems to have worked wonders for the makers.

JAILER EXPECTED TO JOIN ELITE RS 600 CRORE CLUB THIS WEEKEND

Jailer garnered Rs 2.77 Crore Nett on its third Friday. The movie has set a new milestone for maintaining its box office dominance worldwide for three weeks. Despite tough competition from Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Jailer is all set to join the elite Rs 600 Crore club sooner. The film will be among the likes of blockbusters such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar, RRR and Pathaan to gross Rs 600 Crore at the global box office. Jailer is expected to earn Rs 5.18 Crore on Saturday, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “Jailer worldwide box office. RACING towards ₹600 crore club. Week 1 – ₹450.80 crore. Week 2 – ₹124.18 crore. Week 3 Day 1 (Thursday) – ₹7.67 crore, Day 2 (Friday) – ₹6.03 crore. Total – ₹588.68 crore.”

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF JAILER at INDIAN BOX OFFICE – NETT EARNINGS (SACNILK):

Thursday: Rs 48.35 Crore

Friday: Rs 25.75 Crore

Saturday: Rs 34.3 Crore

Sunday: Rs 42.2 Crore

Monday: Rs 23.55 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 36.5 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 15 Crore

Thursday: Rs 10.2 Crore

Friday: Rs 10.05 Crore

Saturday: Rs 16.5 Crore

Sunday: Rs 19.2 Crore

Monday: Rs 5.7 Crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.7 Crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.75 Crore

Thursday: Rs 3.o5 Crore

Friday: 2.77 Crore (rough data)

Saturday: Rs 5.18 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 306.75 Crore

Jailer also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles.

