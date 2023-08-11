Home

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Rajinikanth’s Film Grosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide, on Record-Breaking Spree – Check Detailed Report

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Rajinikanth's return on the big screen after two years is being celebrated wildly by the fans. The two-day numbers for the film are here and it's already nearing Rs 100 crore gross.

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Rajinikanth’s big film after two years – Jailer has hit the screens and has set the Box Office on fire. The film’s Thursday performance was fantastic and the Friday performance was even better considering it faced a Box Office clash with three other films in separate markets including Gadar 2, Bhola Shankar, and OMG 2. After collecting Rs 48.35 crore on the first day, the Nelson directorial had collected in the range of Rs 35 crore.

Rajinikanth’s big comeback on the screen is meeting with some tremendous response from both the critics and the audience alike. The good word-of-mouth has already converted into numbers and after the second day, Jailer has already comfortably grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide. The final figures are yet to be revealed but the first day itself brought Rs 91.2 crore gross. With the second day expected to bring Rs 35 crore nett in India, the two-day worldwide gross is already going to be over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Jailer has emerged as the biggest opener at the Tamil Nadu Box Office this year. It is also the biggest opener in Karnataka for a Kollywood film and the biggest opener in Kerala this year. The film has also registered the biggest opening for a Kollywood film in India.

Check The Two-Day Box Office Collection of Jailer in India (nett):

Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore Friday: Rs 35 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 83.35 crore

Jailer’s first weekend is going to be massive and watch this space for all the latest Box Office on the Rajinikanth starrer!

