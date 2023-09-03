Home

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 24: Rajinikanth’s Action-Drama Eyes Rs 700 Crore in Fourth Week – Check Detailed Report

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 24: Rajnikanth is on a record-breaking spree with his latest blockbuster Jailer. The veteran actor has once again proven his box office dominance with the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Jailer survived tough competition from Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar’s PAN India films – Gadar 2 and OMG 2 respectively. The film has achieved a historic feat as it crossed Rs 600 gross collection. Despite the recent releases Dream Girl 2 and Kushi opening with decent numbers, Rajnikanth mania is wreaking havoc at theatres. Jailer recorded Rs 2.50 Crore Net earnings on Saturday as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk as per its recent estimates.

FILM INDUSTRY TRACKER MANOBALA VIJAYANALAN SHARED JAILER’S WORLDWIDE COLLECTION:

#Jailer WW Box Office Despite new releases, the film is UNSTOPPABLE ||#600CrJailer|#Rajinikanth #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal|| Week 1 – ₹ 450.80 cr

Week 2 – ₹ 124.18 cr

Week 3 – ₹ 47.05 cr

Week 4

Day 1 – ₹ 3.92 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 3.11 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 4.17 cr

Total -… pic.twitter.com/PDEAQ6K77U — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 3, 2023

RAJNIKANTH’S JAILER SURPASSES RS 650 CRORE GROSS AT BOX OFFICE

Jailer collected Rs 332.85 Crore Net in its fourth weekend. The appreciation and accolades from fans and the gigantic commercial success of the action-drama has also contributed to the huge audiences turnout at theatres. Jailer had an overall 31.49% Tamil Occupancy on Saturday, September 02, 2023, as reported by Sacnilk. Since, the film has garnered Rs 665.70 Crore gross, it could possible target the Rs 700 Crore mark.

JAILER IS CELEBRATING ITS 25-DAY THEATRICAL RUN:

On its 25th day, #Jailer is running in 400+ screens in TN.. 🔥 ATBB! pic.twitter.com/wvD2ovTxcv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 3, 2023

JAILER DAY 24 TAMIL (2D) OCCUPANCY IN THEATERS

Morning Shows: 15.20%

Afternoon Shows: 32.56%

Evening Shows: 32.51%

Night Shows: 45.70%

CHECK JAILER’S DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP – NET COLLECTION (SACNILK):

Week 1: Rs 235.85 Crore

Week 2: Rs 62.95 Crore

Week 3: Rs 29.75 Crore

Fourth Weekend – Friday: Rs 1.80 Crore

Fourth Weekend – Saturday: Rs 2.50 Crore

Total: Rs 332.85 Crore

Jailer also features Mohanlal, Mirna Menon, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu in crucial roles.

