Jailer Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): 9th Rs 100 Crore Grosser For Rajinikanth in India, Massive Sunday Ahead – Check Detailed Report

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): Rajinikanth's film has performed fabulously on both Thursday and Friday. Saturday has also brought in big numbers. Here's the latest collection report.

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): Rajinikanth is doing what he does best – setting the Box Office on fire with his latest film. Jailer, which stars him in the titular character, has surpassed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore nett in three days. As per the early estimates, the Saturday collection of the film is in the range of Rs 30 crore nett – taking the three-day total to around Rs 104 crore nett in India.

Jailer Box Office Collection day 3 early estimates

Rajinikanth's film collects Rs 100 crore nett in three days

Jailer opened at a whopping Rs 48.35 crore on its first day – Thursday. Out of this, Rs 37.6 crore came straight from the Tamil Nadu Box Office while the Telugu version contributed Rs 10.2 crore, followed by 0.2 crore from Karnataka and 0.35 crore from the Hindi version. The collections dropped on Friday when other biggies hit the screens including Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Bhola Shankar. Friday added Rs 25.56 crore with Tamil Nadu leading at Rs 21.52 crore. As per a report on the trade website sacnilk, Jailer is now expected to earn around Rs 30 crore today, earning Rs 104.91 crore nett in three days. This is the ninth clean Rs 100 crore grosser for Rajinikanth.

Check The List of Top Rs 100 Crore Grossers Starring Rajinikanth:

2.0: Rs 723 crore Petta: Rs 260 crore Darbar: Rs 247.80 crore Kabali: Rs 211 crore Kaala: Rs 160 crore Lingaa: Rs 154 crore Sivaji: The Boss: Rs 152 crore Annaatthe: Rs 124.30 crore Jailer: Rs 104.91 crore (running)

Jailer has shown a fabulous trend in Tamil Nadu but the film has also faced an evident drop in its numbers since the first day. It has received mixed reviews from the critics but the major drop has happened due to the release of other big films. Even though the craze for Gadar 2 is bigger in the North, Hyderabad and Bangalore have shown good responses to the Sunny Deol starrer.

Despite all of that, Jailer is still expected to beat the lifetime collection of many Rajinikanth starrer including Annaatthe, Sivaji: The Boss, Lingaa and Kaala. What is your prediction about Jailer’s lifetime collection? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on the Rajinikanth starrer!

