Home

Entertainment

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Rajnikanth’s Film Witnesses Jump in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Rajnikanth’s Film Witnesses Jump in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Rajnikanth's movie witnessed a jump in its earnings on Saturday and Sunday. - Check Report

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Rajnikanth's Film Witnesses Jump in Earnings - Check Detailed Report

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Rajnikanth is once again recreating his box office charisma with his mystery action-thriller Jailer. The actor who is revered by his fans across the globe is worshipped by movie buffs for his flamboyant and larger-than-life persona, both on-screen and off-screen. The film survived a tough competition at box office as Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 and Chiranjeevi’s actioner Bholaa Shankar also clashed with it. While Gadar 2 is on a rampage mode, OMG 2 had a decent start and is going steady despite getting an A certificate from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). However, Bholaa Shankar did not get a satisfactory response at the box office. Jailer has already collected Rs 100 Crore Net in India as the Rajnikanth craze is here to stay.

Trending Now

JAILER ACHIEVES HISTORIC FEAT AT BOX OFFICE

Jailer collected Rs 34.30 Crore on Saturday against its Friday collection which stood at Rs 25.75 Crore, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The second day earnings were disappointing as the movie had already set a record of Rs 48.35 Crore on Friday. Tamannaah Bhatia’s peppy track Kaavaalaa, got a positive response from movie buffs as they compared her look with Shakira from Wakka Wakka and Hips Don’t Lie. Jailer also stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a crucial role. Having the two great legends of Indian cinema in a film also created buzz among cinephiles. Jailer is expected to garner Rs 35.oo Crore on Sunday, as reported by Sacnilk.

CHECK OUT DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE EARNINGS OF JAILER:

Thursday: Rs 48.35 Crore

Friday: Rs 25.75 Crore

Saturday: Rs 34.30 Crore

Sunday: Rs 35.00 Crore

Total: Rs 143.40 Crore

The Rajnikanth starrer is expected to beat the lifetime collection of Annaatthe, Sivaji: The Boss, Lingaa and Kaala.

For more updates on Jailer box office collection and Rajnikanth, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES