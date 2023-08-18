Home

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 9 (Early Estimates): Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 250 Crore in India, Thalaivaa’s Second in The Club After 2.0 – Check Detailed Report

Jailer is Rajinikanth's second film to cross Rs 250 crore nett in India. It is Thalaivaa's second film in the club after 2.0. Check the latest Box Office update after day 9.

Jailer box office collection day 9, second Friday early estimates

Jailer second Friday early estimates: Jailer makes all the Rajinikanth fans happier than ever. This phase that the superstar is going through at the Box Office is special because it’s only after five years that a Thalaivaa film is doing such fabulous business at the ticket window. The Nelson directorial has already emerged as the second-biggest film for the actor both in the domestic and overseas markets.

Highlights Jailer nears Rs 250 crore in 9 days at the domestic Box Office

Rajinikanth's second film to surpass Rs 250 crore nett in India

Jailer is already the second-biggest film of Rajinikanth both in India and overseas

After the early trends on Friday, Jailer will be nearing the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic Box Office. The film will surpass the benchmark in 10 days. This will make Jailer only the second film after 2.0 to enter the Rs 250 crore club in India.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Jailer After 9 Days in India – Nett (sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 48.35 crore

Friday: Rs 25.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 34.3 crore

Sunday: Rs 42.2 crore

Monday: Rs 23.55 crore

Tuesday: Rs 36.5 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15 crore

Thursday: Rs 10.2 crore

Friday: Rs 10 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 245.85 crore

Jailer’s performance at the worldwide Box Office is also extraordinary. The film is close to reaching Rs 500 crore gross and that will make Jailer the second-biggest Tamil film of all time at the worldwide Box Office. Once it crosses Rs 505 crore gross, it will surpass PS-I and give Rajinikanth the full monopoly over the worldwide Box Office trend with the top two biggies in his name.

Check The List of Top 10 Tamil Films at the Worldwide Box Office (gross collection):

2.0: Rs 723 crore PS-1: Rs 505 crore Jailer: Rs 470.17 crore (running) Vikram: Rs 411.89 crore Bigil: Rs 295.85 crore Mersal: Rs 260 crore Petta: Rs 260 crore Sarkar: Rs 257 crore Darbar: Rs 247.80 crore I: Rs 240 crore

Out of these top 10, five belong to Thailavaa which anyway makes him the overall undisputed king of the worldwide Box Office when it comes to the Tamil film industry. With Jailer reaching new heights every day, it will be interesting to see how much it ends up achieving in its lifetime run worldwide. What are your expectations with the film now? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jailer!

