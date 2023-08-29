Home

Amid Jailer Success, Rajinikanth Recalls His Conductor Days After Visiting Bengaluru Bus Depot – Fans Get Emotional

Jailer Success at Box Office: Rajinikanth Surprises Fans After Visiting Bengaluru Bus Depot to Recall His Conductor Days - See Emotional Pics, Videos.

Ever since the release of Jailer, superstar Rajinikanth has been winning the audience’s hearts with his visits to temples in different states. The actor is overwhelmed with the love and response showering upon Jailer. On Tuesday, Rajinikanth visited bus depot no-4 of BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) in Bengaluru, Karnataka from where he started earning before coming in the movies. He was a bus conductor at BMTC and was put on the route 10A. The veteran actor was seen at the depot in a white kurta and was surrounded by police security.

Rajinikanth surprised his fans who are drivers and conductors at the bus depot. All of them got emotional as the star didn’t forget his roots even after becoming a popular actor. The 72-year-old top actor also took selfies with the staff at the depot and Jayanagar bus stand.

Rajinikanth’s real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. When he was working as a bus conductor, legendary Tamil director, the late K Balachander spotted him and gave him the name Rajinikanth. He got his first break in the hit film Aboorva Ragangal in 1975 which also featured Kamal Haasan.

Rajinikanth Makes His Fans Emotional at Bengaluru Bus Depot, Check Reactions Here

Thalaiva @rajinikanth visits BMTC bus depot in Bengaluru. The actor was once BTS (Now known as BMTC) bus conductor. Bus drivers, conductors and mechanics took selfie and photoes with the actor.@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @ramupatil_TNIE pic.twitter.com/7xpjCn576h — Ashwini M Sripad/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದ್🇮🇳 (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) August 29, 2023

Superstar @rajinikanth visits a bus stand in Bengaluru, revisiting his days as a bus conductor! pic.twitter.com/7OoEuvIZCA — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) August 29, 2023

Jailer has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film in its home state – Tamil Nadu. Within 19 days of its run, the film has collected Rs 319.35 crore nett in India while at the worldwide level, it is running at a staggering Rs 612.41 crore (gross collection). At the Tamil Box Office, Jailer has surpassed PS-1 to earn Rs 243.85 crore nett in the state alone.

