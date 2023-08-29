Jailer Controversial Scene Explained: Why Did Makers of Rajinikanth’s Film Agree to Change The Scene?

Home

Bangalore Royal Challengers team reached court against a scene in Rajinikanth's Jailer and the makers have now agreed to alter the controversial scene. Here's all about the case and the scene in question.

Explained Jailer Controversy: The version of ‘Jailer‘ running in theatres from September 1 and on OTT will be different from the original version which was released on August 14. The new development has come after the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore filed a court case. The Rajinikanth starrer was under the scanner for a particular scene after which the IPL team reached Delhi High Court. On Monday, the court was informed that both the parties had agreed to an ‘out of court’ settlement which led to a few changes in the movie.

What is The Controversial Scene in Jailer?

The scene in question features a negative character wearing the official jersey of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. The man in the scene is a contract killer and is spotted wearing a bright blue and red jersey. He also uses derogatory remarks against a female character in the film and uses sexist slurs. The counsel of RCB objected to the scene citing that it would lead to negative publicity for the sports team and impact their brand equity. The council was represented by advocates Shwetasree Majmder, Priya Adlakha, and Vardaan Anand who argued that the scene also negatively affects the rights of their sponsors.

The team added that the use of the RCB jersey in the film was done without obtaining any official permission from the concerned authorities.

What did the jailer-makers agree to?

As told to the court, the counsel for both sides resolved the dispute by agreeing to the changes promised by Sun Pictures, the official producer of the Rajnikanth film. They will reportedly be altering the contentious scene and digitally changing the colour of the jersey. The changes will be reflected in all the films running in theatres from September 1st. Further, the version that will be premiered on OTT will also showcase no hint of the RCB jersey in any scene.

Justice Pratibha M Singh who was dealing with the suit recorded the undertaking by both the parties and disposed of the plea accordingly.

Meanwhile, Jailer has created a riot at the Box Office worldwide. The Nelson directorial is running at Rs 612 crore gross and Rs 319 crore nett at the domestic Box Office. Have you watched the film yet?

