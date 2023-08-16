Home

Jailer Fever: Japanese Man Hops on Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa Song Trend, Leaves Netizens Speechless, Watch

Jailer song Kaavaalaa has been winning the hearts of the audience with Tamannaah Bhatia's sexy dance moves. Here's a Japanese creator performing the hooks steps. Watch the viral video.

Rajinikanth’s latest release Jailer hit the screens on August 10 and since then, the film is on top trends for Thalaivar’s performance and Tamannaah Bhatia’s sexy dance moves on Kaavaalaa song. A Japanese digital creator who goes by the name “Kaketaku” on Instagram, caught up with the Kaavaalaa trend recently and won hearts of the netizens with his stunning dance moves and hook steps in a formal suit.

Kaketaku is a social media influencer with over 399k followers on Instagram. His bio reads, “Dancer, Choreographer, Videographer, Director”. He posted the Kaavaalaa dance reel on August 7. Since being posted, it has collected close to 190k views and still increasing. His dance moves along with his on-point expressions have left netizens stunned.

Kaavaalaa trend kickstarted when Tamannaah launched her song from Jailer. There are many versions of Kaavaalaa on the internet but we just can’t stop watching the Japanese version here!

Watch Kaavaalaa song’s robotic version here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAKETAKU🕺 (@kaketaku.japan)

Kaketaku catching up with the Kaavaalaa trend is much appreciated by his fans. In fact, Rajnikanth and Tamannaah’s followers also commented on his post and shared the love from India. A user wrote, “This song and your moves (with fire emoji)”. Another user wrote, “This is one of the best versions of the song”. The third user from South India said, “Myyy Gooodddd 😱😳😍 Soooo Smooth 🤩 I Love Your Moves Bro ❤️ Keep Rocking ✨ Lot’s Of Love From South India 🇮🇳 Tamil Nadu Fangirl 💙”.

Jailer has been making records at the box office with its phenomenal performance at the ticket counters. The movie earned Rs 33 crore on Independence Day, August 15, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. As of now, the film’s total collection is over Rs 300 worldwide on day 6.

Watch this space for more updates on Kaavaalaa song.

