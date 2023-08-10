Home

Jailer HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Jailer Leaked Online For Free Download: Rajinikanth’s most-awaited cop-action drama has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release.

Jailer Leaked Online For Free Download: Jailer movie featuring superstar Rajinikanth has been released today, August 11. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi. Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance. Thaialivar fans watched the first day-first show and celebrated the film on a grand scale with flowers, milk and crackers. However, there is bad news for the makers as Jailer has been leaked online in HD download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one will definitely kill the box office business.

Jailer kicked off with an intense dose of mass scenes. Rajinikanth plays his age and is subdued but always maintains an undercurrent mass. In the film, jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian lives his retirement life happily with his wife, son, grandson, and daughter-in-law in Chennai. He spends his retirement helping his grandson run a YouTube channel. Muthuvel’s son Arjun goes missing and that’s when the twists and drama starts.

Jailer has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

