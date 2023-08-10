Home

Jailer Twitter Review: Rajinikanth’s Fans Watch First Day-First Show, Celebrate With Crackers, Garlands, Dhol And Dance – Check Reactions

Rajinikanth's film Jailer has hit the screens on August 10, Thursday and fans of Thalaivar celebrate the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial with crackers, dance, dhol beat. Watch the reactions here!

Rajnikanth’s most-awaited film Jailer has been released on August 10 in the theatres and fans can’t control their excitement as they reach in huge numbers with garlands, decorated elephants, dhols, and crackers. The first day-first show kickstarted quite early in South India and the reviews have started coming in. A big section of people celebrated the film in the theatres with their dance as they welcome Thalaivar and the rest of the Twitter users watched the first half of the movie and express their reviews on Jailer.

#FirstHalf has started trending on Twitter as Rajinikanth fans shower their love on their god. A user wrote, “Jailer Pretty Decent 1st Half! Though a regular story and slow pace here and there, the film does not bore so far and has a few good mass sequences so far along with comedy that works out. Rajini is Superb.” Another Thailaivar fan wrote, “#Jailer sure shot Superr hit. Subtle plus mass combinely mixed in the whole story plot. Interval scene elevated the movie to next level. This marks the return of @Nelsondilpkumar. Thalaivan’s screen presence brings a different aura and it’s celebration time for all Rajni fans 🔥”

Here Are Jailer’s First Reviews:

Super Movie 🔥🔥🥵🥵 Good 1st half Super interval fight 🔥🔥 Block buster 2nd half 🥵🥵@anirudhofficial pichiekkinchav ra bakkoda bgm 🔥🔥🔥 Super star Rajini Back 🔥🤙🥵🤙#JailerFDFS pic.twitter.com/WMaIw4V70h — SURY🅰️🅰️🪓 (@SurendraK1447) August 10, 2023

#JailerFDFS 1st half review: A tailor-made role designed exceptionally well for Rajini considering his age and energy. BGM made wonders and #NelsonDilipkumar comic touch worked mostly well this time. 1st half is good and fate depends on 2nd half.#Jailer #SuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/xQSNO9jGrS — ReviewMama (@ReviewMamago) August 10, 2023



Another video captured the moment when fans expressed their admiration by showering flowers and performing puja with coconut.

Jailer didn’t just get love in India but also have transcended national borders, extending to the United States and Canada as well. Fans in these countries also eagerly flocked to the theaters to catch the film’s inaugural screening. In a video, a vibrant scene unfolded where a cluster of enthusiasts danced to the tune of “Kaavaalaa” from the movie “Jailer” within a theater, while anticipating the commencement of the show.

Jailer First Day Advance Booking Report

Jailer saw a commendable start with an impressive advance booking collection of Rs 8.43 crore on the opening day in India. Even Gadar 2 struggled to match this feat, as its pre-sales for the first day reached just under Rs 5 crore.

Jailer’s impact wasn’t confined to India alone; it resonated strongly on the international stage as well. As reported by Sacnilk, a substantial first-day earning of Rs 4.1 crore in the United States. Furthermore, the film’s overseas performance has already outshone the cumulative advance booking sales of popular Tamil hits like Varisu and Ponniyin Selvan 1, as indicated by various reports.

This film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Jailer stars Rajinikanth, Tamanna Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil Varma, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi in key roles.

