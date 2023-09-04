Home

Jailer Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 25: Rajinikanth to Beat Prabhas This Week, 2.0 Continues to Remain Ultimate Target – Check Detailed Report From Kollywood

Rajinikanth's Jailer is on a rocking run at the Worldwide Box Office. The film is running towards Rs 650 crore gross and once it does that, it will surpass the lifetime gross collection of Baahubali 2 worldwide. Check the detailed report after 24 days.

Jailer worldwide box office collection day 25 latest update

Jailer worldwide box office update: Jailer is facing a drop in collections but its performance is still magnificent at the worldwide Box Office. After 25 days of its smooth run, the Rajinikanth starrer has grossed Rs 637.79 crore worldwide and is slowly moving towards the benchmark of Rs 650 crore gross. The Nelson directorial is expected to reach that figure this week before Jawan hits the screens on September 7. Once it does that, it will match (or surpass) the worldwide lifetime collection of 2.0 which grossed Rs 650 crore.

Out of this Rs 637.79 crore gross, Rs 258.45 crore nett has been extracted solely from the Tamil Nadu Box Office – the biggest achievement for Kollywood so far. In the domestic market, Jailer has earned Rs 335.87 crore nett in 25 days.

Check The Day-Wise Breakup of Jailer at Indian Box Office After 25 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Week 1: Rs 235.85 crore

Week 2: Rs 62.95 crore

Week 3: Rs 29.75 crore

Day 23: Rs 1.8 crore

Day 24: Rs 2.47 crore

Day 25: Rs 3.05 crore

Total: Rs 335.87 crore

While Jailer is the second highest-grossing Tamil film at the worldwide Box Office, it is the 10th highest-grossing Indian film overall. The biggest Indian film at the worldwide level continues to remain Dangal and it will be unchallenged for a long time until some other film captures the China market as well as it did.

Check The List of Top 12 Highest-Grossing Indian Films at Worldwide Box Office – Gross Collection (sacnilk):

Dangal: Rs 2122.3 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 1788.06 crore Pathaan: Rs 1050.3 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 921.93 crore Secret Superstar: Rs 912.75 crore PK: Rs 722 crore 2.0: 723.30 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 650 crore Gadar 2: Rs 650 crore Jailer: Rs 637.79 crore Sultan: Rs 590.88 crore Sanju: Rs 586.85 crore

After this week, Jailer’s journey at the worldwide Box Office is going to be even more difficult, especially in the Gulf and North America where the advance sales for Jawan have been managing a record number. In India, the film has already sold over five lakh tickets in three days.

What are your expectations with Jailer’s lifetime worldwide gross now? Watch this space for all the latest box-office updates on the Rajinikanth starrer!

