Jailer Worldwide Box Office Collection – Rajinikanth Film To Release On OTT | Baahubali vs. Jailer Battle Update

Jailer is going to end its glorious Box Office run soon worldwide. The Rajinikanth starrer is going to hit OTT from tomorrow which will lead to a fall in its collection at the ticket window. Check the analysis here.

Jailer Worldwide Box Office Collection Latest Update

Jailer worldwide box office update: Rajinikanth has got a big weekend planned for his fans. The superstar’s film is now going to be released on OTT for the fans. While it’s a celebratory time for the fans who could not watch the film in theatres, it is also largely going to impact the organic Box Office numbers of the film.

Highlights Jailer worldwide box office collection detailed report

Jailer to end its Box Office run now

Jailer to not surpass 2.0 at the worldwide Box Office

Jailer has been running in theatres for over 25 days now. Its performance in both the domestic and the overseas markets has been phenomenal. However, the same performance will be deterred by its OTT release now. It is also likely to stop the Atlee directorial from reaching its ultimate target which was to surpass 2.0 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film at the Box Office worldwide. Jailer, in its lifetime run, will now be surpassing Baahubali: The Beginning which collected Rs 650 crore in its overall run at the Box Office worldwide. Jailer is currently running at Rs 642.25 crore gross and it will cross the SS Rajamouli directorial by this weekend. However, the journey to its next target – 2.0 – seems almost finished now.

List of Top 15 Highest-Grossing Indian Movies at Worldwide Box Office (sacnilk): Check Here

Dangal: Rs 2070.3 crore Baahubali 2: Rs 1788.06 crore RRR: Rs 1230 crore KGF 2: Rs 1215 crore Pathaan: Rs 1055 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 922.03 crore PK: Rs 792 crore 2.0: Rs 744.78 crore Gadar 2: Rs 659 crore (running) Baahubali: Rs 650 crore Jailer: Rs 642.25 crore Sultan: Rs 627.82 crore Sanju: Rs 588.5 crore Padmaavat: Rs 585 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: Rs 558 crore

At the domestic Box Office, Jailer has collected Rs 339.68 crore nett in India in 27 days. It might end its lifetime run at the national Box Office between Rs 340-345 crore nett which is not a bad total at all. In fact, it is the biggest for any Rajinikanth starrer in India and the biggest for a Tamil film in its home state.

Week-Wise Box Office Collection of Rajinikanth’s Jailer in India – nett collection (sacnilk): Check List Here

Week 1 Collection: Rs 235.85 crore

Rs 235.85 crore Week 2 Collection: Rs 62.95 crore

Rs 62.95 crore Week 3 Collection: Rs 29.75 crore

Rs 29.75 crore Day 23 : Rs 1.8 crore

: Rs 1.8 crore Day 24 : Rs 2.95 crore

: Rs 2.95 crore Day 25 : Rs 3.8 crore

: Rs 3.8 crore Day 26: Rs 1.28 crore

Rs 1.28 crore Day 27: Rs 1.3 crore

Rs 1.3 crore Total: Rs 339.68 crore

Jailer is set for release on Amazon Prime Video on September 7, the same day Jawan is hitting the big screens to take the worldwide Box Office by storm. It will be interesting to see when the film surpasses Baahubali: The Beginning worldwide. What are your thoughts on our analysis? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Jailer!

